An Arizona highway was flooded with 40,000 lbs of melted chocolate after a tanker truck crash.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety twitter post, a stream of the gooey stuff was flowing into the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, just east of Flagstaff.

In the post, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the chocolate was being transported at 120 degrees.

According to them, this will be one sweet cleanup!