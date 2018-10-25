It's no secret that Americans love candy. When it comes to Halloween, Americans are expected to spend around $2.6 billion on trick-or-treating this year, according to a new study.
Candystore.com, an online seller of bulk candy, took it upon themselves to collect 11 years of data to find out what each state's favorite candy is for Halloween. Here are the results:
In Florida:
- Snickers
- Skittles (last year's winner)
- Reese's Cups
In Georgia:
- Jolly Ranchers
- Swedish Fish (last year's winner)
- Hershey's Kisses
When it comes to every other state (click here to see the interactive map):
Alabama -- Candy Corn
Alaska -- Twix
Arizona -- Snickers
Arkansas -- Jolly Ranchers
California -- Skittles
Colorado -- Twix
Connecticut -- Almond Joy
Delaware -- Life Savers
Hawaii -- Skittles
Idaho -- Candy Corn
Illinois -- Kit Kat
Indiana -- Hot Tamales
Iowa -- Candy Corn
Kansas -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Kentucky -- Swedish Fish
Louisiana -- Lemonheads
Maine -- Sour Patch Kids
Maryland -- Milky Way
Massachusetts -- Sour Patch Kids
Michigan -- Candy Corn
Minnesota -- Tootsie Pops
Mississippi -- 3 Musketeers
Missouri -- Milky Way
Montana -- Double Bubble Gum
Nebraska -- Salt Water Taffy
Nevada -- Candy Corn
New Hampshire -- Starburst
New Jersey -- Skittles
New Mexico -- Candy Corn
New York -- Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina -- M&Ms
North Dakota -- Hot Tamales
Ohio -- M&Ms
Oklahoma -- Double Bubble
Oregon -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Pennsylvania -- Skittles
Rhode Island -- Candy Corn
South Carolina -- Skittles
South Dakota -- Starbursts
Tennessee -- Tootsie Pops
Texas -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Utah -- Jolly Ranchers
Vermont -- Milky Way
Virginia -- Hot Tamales
Washington -- Salt Water Taffy
West Virginia -- Blow Pops
Wisconsin -- Butterfingers
Wyoming -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups