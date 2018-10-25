It's no secret that Americans love candy. When it comes to Halloween, Americans are expected to spend around $2.6 billion on trick-or-treating this year, according to a new study.

Candystore.com, an online seller of bulk candy, took it upon themselves to collect 11 years of data to find out what each state's favorite candy is for Halloween. Here are the results:

In Florida:

Snickers Skittles (last year's winner) Reese's Cups

In Georgia:

Jolly Ranchers Swedish Fish (last year's winner) Hershey's Kisses

When it comes to every other state (click here to see the interactive map):

Alabama -- Candy Corn

Alaska -- Twix

Arizona -- Snickers

Arkansas -- Jolly Ranchers

California -- Skittles

Colorado -- Twix

Connecticut -- Almond Joy

Delaware -- Life Savers

Hawaii -- Skittles

Idaho -- Candy Corn

Illinois -- Kit Kat

Indiana -- Hot Tamales

Iowa -- Candy Corn

Kansas -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Kentucky -- Swedish Fish

Louisiana -- Lemonheads

Maine -- Sour Patch Kids

Maryland -- Milky Way

Massachusetts -- Sour Patch Kids

Michigan -- Candy Corn

Minnesota -- Tootsie Pops

Mississippi -- 3 Musketeers

Missouri -- Milky Way

Montana -- Double Bubble Gum

Nebraska -- Salt Water Taffy

Nevada -- Candy Corn

New Hampshire -- Starburst

New Jersey -- Skittles

New Mexico -- Candy Corn

New York -- Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina -- M&Ms

North Dakota -- Hot Tamales

Ohio -- M&Ms

Oklahoma -- Double Bubble

Oregon -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Pennsylvania -- Skittles

Rhode Island -- Candy Corn

South Carolina -- Skittles

South Dakota -- Starbursts

Tennessee -- Tootsie Pops

Texas -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Utah -- Jolly Ranchers

Vermont -- Milky Way

Virginia -- Hot Tamales

Washington -- Salt Water Taffy

West Virginia -- Blow Pops

Wisconsin -- Butterfingers

Wyoming -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

