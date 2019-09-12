These cookies have lots of Christmas spices and the wonderful taste of molasses!

Assemble your ingredients:

4 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. sugar

2 eggs

2/3 c. shortening (I use butter flavor)

1 c. molasses

1/2 c. hot coffee

2 tsp. baking soda

In a medium bowl, place the flour, salt and spices.

Whisk together and set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer, Combine the sugar and eggs.

Add the shortening, molasses and coffee with the baking soda.

Add the flour mixture. Mix thoroughly. Dough will be very sticky.

Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls about 2" apart onto greased cookie sheets. HINT: Use a small cookie scoop for dough.

HINT: Use parchment paper for easier clean-up!

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool a few minutes on the pan, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Store in airtight tin. These go great with a nice hot cup of coffee! Enjoy!

Lori Dorman

