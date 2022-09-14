'Tis the season! Here's how to enjoy fall treats while staying dairy, gluten free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the temperatures remain high, fall products have begun to appear on store shelves. While it might not feel like autumn, enjoying cozy treats is one of the best ways to kick off the season.
Enjoying seasonal treats when you need to stay gluten or dairy free can make things a little more tricky. Here is a guide to which fall treats you can eat for those of us with food sensitivities (and where you can find them).
Gluten Free Goodies:
Trader Joe's:
- Pumpkin Overnight Oats
- Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins
- Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread (premade)
- Wholly Gluten Free Pie Shells
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Bagels
Starbucks:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (iced or hot)
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato (iced or hot) if ordered without the drizzle
Dunkin':
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
- Nutty Pumpkin Coffee
Coffee Creamer/ Fall Drinks:
These products can be found at most major grocery stores
- Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Creamer and Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
- Good Karma Pumpkin Spice Nog
- Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice
Fall Snacks/ Sweets:
These products can be found at most major grocery stores
- The Perfect Bar Protein Bar: Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice
- KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice bar
- Brach’s Candy Corn
- Jelly Belly Candy Corn
Dairy Free delights:
These treats are also vegan
Trader Joe's:
- Vegan Banana Bread with Walnuts
- Marshmallows
- Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal
- Pumpkin Rolls
- Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Tea Blend
- Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage
- Maple Leaf Cookies
- Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies
- Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn
- Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Maple Flavor
- Pumpkin Bagels
- Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix (The mix is dairy free on it's own, just add your favorite plant milk. To keep it vegan, use an egg replacement.)
- Dry Roasted Maple Almonds
- Spiced Cider
- Organic Pumpkin Spice Creamy Cashew Yogurt Alternative
- Pumpkin Spice Hummus
Starbucks:
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato (iced or hot)
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte made with oat, soy, almond or coconut milk (While this is not a seasonal drink, it will help you to feel cozy and autumnal.)
- Toffee Nut Latte made with oat, soy, almond or coconut milk (Again, this is a year round flavor but Starbucks promotes it during the fall.)
- Caramel Apple Spice ordered without whipped cream or caramel drizzle
Dunkin':
Coffee Creamer/ Fall Drinks:
These products can be found at most major grocery stores
- Starbucks Coffee Creamer, Almondmilk & Oatmilk, Non-Dairy, Pumpkin Spice
- Califia Farms Creamer, with Almondmilk, Pumpkin Spice
- Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend
- Califia Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee
- Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
- Swiss Miss Non-Dairy
- Yogi Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea
Fall Snacks/ Sweets:
These products can be found at most major grocery stores
- Nature's Bakery Pumpkin Fig Bars
