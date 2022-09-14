'Tis the season! Here's how to enjoy fall treats while staying dairy, gluten free

Dietary restrictions and allergens can make finding treats tricky once the seasons change. Here is a guide to fall foods without gluten or dairy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the temperatures remain high, fall products have begun to appear on store shelves. While it might not feel like autumn, enjoying cozy treats is one of the best ways to kick off the season.

Enjoying seasonal treats when you need to stay gluten or dairy free can make things a little more tricky. Here is a guide to which fall treats you can eat for those of us with food sensitivities (and where you can find them).

Gluten Free Goodies:

Trader Joe's:

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins

Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Baking Mix

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread (premade)

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Maple Flavor

Wholly Gluten Free Pie Shells

Gluten Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bagels

Starbucks:

Pumpkin Spice Latte (iced or hot)

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato (iced or hot) if ordered without the drizzle

Dunkin':

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher

Coffee Creamer/ Fall Drinks:

These products can be found at most major grocery stores

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Creamer and Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

Nutpods Pumpkin Spice

Good Karma Pumpkin Spice Nog

Silk Maple Brown Sugar Dairy-Free Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Silk Pumpkin Spice Dairy-Free Almond Milk Coffee Creamer

Coffee mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice

Waterloo Spiced Apple Sparkling Water

Fall Snacks/ Sweets:

These products can be found at most major grocery stores

Dandies Pumpkin Flavored Marshmallows

The Perfect Bar Protein Bar: Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice

KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice bar

Brach’s Candy Corn

Jelly Belly Candy Corn

Pacific Foods Organic Gluten Free Vegan Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Chips Churro Strips

Nature's Path Organic Vegan Gluten Free Wheat Free Pumpkin Spice Frozen Waffles

Larabar Pumpkin Pie Nutrition Bar

Dairy Free delights:

These treats are also vegan

Trader Joe's:

Vegan Banana Bread with Walnuts

Marshmallows

Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal

Pumpkin Rolls

Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Tea Blend

Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage

Maple Leaf Cookies

Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies

Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Maple Flavor

Pumpkin Bagels

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix (The mix is dairy free on it's own, just add your favorite plant milk. To keep it vegan, use an egg replacement.)

Dry Roasted Maple Almonds

Spiced Cider

Organic Pumpkin Spice Creamy Cashew Yogurt Alternative

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Pumpkin Spice Hummus

Starbucks:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato (iced or hot)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte made with oat, soy, almond or coconut milk (While this is not a seasonal drink, it will help you to feel cozy and autumnal.)

Toffee Nut Latte made with oat, soy, almond or coconut milk (Again, this is a year round flavor but Starbucks promotes it during the fall.)

Caramel Apple Spice ordered without whipped cream or caramel drizzle

Dunkin':

Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher

Coffee Creamer/ Fall Drinks:

These products can be found at most major grocery stores

Nutpods Pumpkin Spice

Silk Maple Brown Sugar Dairy-Free Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Silk Pumpkin Spice Dairy-Free Almond Milk Coffee Creamer

Coffee mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Coffee Creamer

Starbucks Coffee Creamer, Almondmilk & Oatmilk, Non-Dairy, Pumpkin Spice

Califia Farms Creamer, with Almondmilk, Pumpkin Spice

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend

Califia Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee

Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Swiss Miss Non-Dairy

Yogi Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea

Waterloo Spiced Apple Sparkling Water

Fall Snacks/ Sweets:

These products can be found at most major grocery stores