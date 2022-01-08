Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in North Florida with new cookie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)
Move over New Year's resolutions! The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council have officially kicked off cookie season in North Florida.
Girl Scouts throughout Gateway Council have begun their cookie sales both through traditional booths and online via the Digital Cookie online platform.
Longstanding favorites, including Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs will be joined by a new cookie this year, Adventurefuls.
It's an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
How to order cookies:
- If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery.
- Don’t know a Girl Scout, no problem! Find a troop selling in your local community by visiting https://bit.ly/GSGCfindcookies.