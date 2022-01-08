Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in North Florida with new cookie

Longstanding favorites, including Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs will be joined by a new cookie this year, Adventurefuls.

Move over New Year's resolutions! The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council have officially kicked off cookie season in North Florida.

Girl Scouts throughout Gateway Council have begun their cookie sales both through traditional booths and online via the Digital Cookie online platform.

It's an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

How to order cookies: