It's National Hot Dog Day! To help celebrate, the restaurant chain Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will be offering its customers 99 cent hot dogs nationwide.
The deal will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be limited to two hot dogs per guest on dine-in purchases.
"Guests can top it with traditional favorites like mustard and ketchup as well as house-made toppings like pimento cheese or chili," said Hwy 55 president Kenney more in a press release.
If you download their app, you will also receive a coupon for a free milkshake.
Locally, there are two Hwy 55 locations in Georgia: St. Mary's and Brunswick.
Click here to find the closest Hwy 55 to you.
