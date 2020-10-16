x
Free food, job opportunities available at Saturday event on Jacksonville's Westside

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Community Health Outreach, 5126 Timuquana Road, and continue until the food is gone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share will distribute 500 pounds of free food and have a job fair Saturday on Jacksonville's Westside.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the food distribution will be drive-thru only to minimize contact. Participants must arrive in a vehicle with their windows up and their trunks open.

Meat, fruit, protein, produce and milk will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Participants will also be able to apply for employment opportunities. 

To donate to nonprofit Farm Share, go to farmshare.org or text “EAT” to 41-444.

