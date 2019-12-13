Firehouse Subs is continuing its Name Day promotion Friday with a crop of three new names, which fit in nicely with the Friday the 13th theme.
If your name is Jason, Crystal, & Richard you will get a free medium sub with any purchase at any U.S. Firehouse Subs.
- Jason: being the iconic character from the Friday the 13th series
- Crystal: after Camp Crystal Lake, Jason's home
- Richard: after Richard Brooker, known for his role in Friday the 13th
But there is a catch, you do have to show an ID to prove you are who you say you are, and not just trying to get a free sub.
Check out the restaurant's Facebook page for more details.
