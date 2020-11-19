LIST: Free, drive-up food distributions Thursday and Friday in Jacksonville

The coronavirus pandemic has put a financial strain on many families across the First Coast.
The good news is that there are several free food distribution events being held in Jacksonville on Thursday and Friday that may provide some relief.
EVENTS:
- Jacksonville Fairgrounds and Farmshare-Jacksonville - Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at 510 Fairground Place. No proof of income required. First come, first served. More details here.
- Catholic Charities Jacksonville and Jessie Ball duPont Fund - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 350 families served at 40 East Adams Street.
- Lutheran Social Services of North Florida - Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 4615 Philips Highway