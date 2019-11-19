ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Next week Jacksonville residents won't have to get out of their cars or even speak to an employee to get their Chipotle fix.

According to the Jacksonville Business Journal, Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open a new store at Oakleaf Town Center on Nov. 25 with a "Chipotlane."

In this type of drive-thru, customers can only place digital orders made via the internet or smartphone.

The store will be located at 9671 Argyle Forest Blvd., and the first 50 customers will receive Chipotle-themed gifts.

The new store will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is one of the several dozen "Chipotlanes" the company plans to open this year.

