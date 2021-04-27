Florida White Castle set to open next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been years, decades even, since a White Castle restaurant last satisfied cravers' appetites for burger sliders in Florida.
Fans got a bit of a taste a couple of months ago when the company opened a delivery-only kitchen in Orlando but was forced to shut it all down because of intense demand.
But cravers, rejoice: White Castle is set to open its largest, free-standing restaurant come Monday, May 3, according to WKMG-TV. Located at Daryl Carter and Palm parkways, the location will be the first since White Castle operated in Florida more than 50 years ago.
It's a full-service restaurant with everything the fast-food company offers, like its chicken rings, breakfast sandwiches and, of course, the sliders. Guests will be limited to 60 of them per visit on opening day, WFOL-TV reports.
The Orlando Sentinel, citing a release, says Central Florida's White Castle will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on opening day and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day of the week. It'll later be open 24-7.
The company has hired 120 employees and managers to run the 4,567 square foot restaurant, complete with two drive-through lanes plus indoor and outdoor seating, the Sentinel says.
