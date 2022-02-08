Zoës Kitchen closing some Jacksonville locations, will become Cava Grill

A sign on the Mediterranean inspired chain's door Tuesday said they're closing Wednesday. On the other end of the lot, workers were finishing Panera construction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zoës Kitchen is out and Panera Bread is in at Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Mediterranean inspired restaurant chain had a sign taped to its door Tuesday stating that it's closing Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the shopping center, workers were putting the finishing touches on the interior of a new Panera restaurant.

Washington, D.C.-based CAVA Group purchased Plano, Texas-based Zoës in a multimillion dollar deal in 2018. The Brooklyn Station website no longer lists Zoës as a tenant. It has Cava in that location.

Zoës, best known for its falafels, kabobs, hummus starters, pitas and bowls, has operated in the restaurant rich Brooklyn Station on Riverside for several years.

CAVA Grill, which operates similar to Chipotle, features a build-your-own style line where diners select bases, dips, spreads, proteins and toppings, like grilled chicken, lamb meatballs, roasted vegetables. They also have pitas and salads.

As Cava converts some of its Zoës locations into Cava, another indication of that happening in Jacksonville are some job listings on cava.com. Its website indicates they're looking for "general manager" in Jacksonville and "team member" in Bartram Village.

Aside from its 90 Riverside Ave. location, Zoës other Jacksonville area eateries are located at 13920 Old St Augustine Road, 10422 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, 240 Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, and 4624 Town Crossing Drive at the St. Johns Town Center.