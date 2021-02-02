Wonderbird opens in Jacksonville Beach with discount for frontline workers this week

Wonderbird opens Tuesday in Jacksonville Beach and prides itself on offering farm-raised, steroid and hormone-free chicken options.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's a fast-food restaurant for a new generation of chicken lovers.

The restaurant, located at 528 Beach Blvd. also caters to vegan and vegetarian diets with its chicken-less sandwich and tender menu items.

You can also enjoy delicious nuggets and tenders that can be topped with one of Wonderbird’s 11 homemade savory sauces. They also have salads, sides and desserts.



Even better? The restaurant is offering a 50% discount to first responders and healthcare workers starting Tuesday, Feb 2 through Thursday, Feb. 4.

Wonderbird is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit wonderbird.com.