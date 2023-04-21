Whataburger completed construction months ago on Atlantic Blvd., but it's still not open

Whataburger completed construction several months ago on a new Jacksonville restaurant in the Atlantic North shopping center, but it has not opened.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of vehicles drive past the Atlantic North shopping center every day. Located on the bustling Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard, many of those travelers must be hungry.

For the last several months they've been looking at a new Whataburger.

The lights are on, but no one's home.

When is this spot going to open? Great question!

First Coast Foodies is always On Your Side, so we've reached out to Whataburger to ask them what's the deal.

We first reached out a couple of months ago and a marketing manager told us, "We have no specific updates to share." We reached out again Friday and are awaiting a response, hopefully in the form of an opening date.

That'd be great news not only for the commuters traversing the busy stretch of road but also for the moviegoers at the new Cinemark theater.

The theater has spawned lots of growth in the shopping center since opening including Broken Egg Café, Fancy Sushi, and The Baker’s Son by Valerio’s, a Filipino bakeshop.