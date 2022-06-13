Whit’s Frozen Custard opening Kernan Boulevard location

The business is known for sundaes, milkshakes, floats and the famous Whitser, which is blended treat that comes with a choice of up to three flavors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of Whit’s Frozen Custard will soon have another place to enjoy a famous Whitser!

The frozen custard spot is opening up a location in the Kernan Boulevard area, with an anticipated opening in late 2022.

"Whit’s Frozen Custard of Kernan Square will offer our community a taste of happiness!," said Whit's on its website. "We are excited to open our doors and look forward to proudly making our freshly made frozen custard every day, all day."

"We promise you the freshest, supreme frozen treat experience that we simply call a smile in a cup," says the company on it's website.