Where to grab deals around the First Coast on National Pizza Day 2022

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day and we've got the deals you should know about.

Who doesn't love pizza? And if you're looking for any excuse to grab a slice or even a whole pie today, doing so to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 is the perfect excuse!

According to National Day Calendar, more than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year. And, that's not counting the 1 billion frozen pizzas bought.

If you're on the hunt for pizza deals, we've got you covered!

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get half off any large deep-dish or tavern-cut pizza when ordered online between Feb. 8-13 using promo code "HALFOFF" at checkout.

Bubba's 33: At 3:33 p.m. on National Pizza Day, Wesley Chapel's Bubba's 33 will give away free pizza to the first 33 healthcare workers.

Chuck E. Cheese: You can receive 10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo.

Cici's Pizza: When you order online for a limited time, get two large one-topping pizzas at Cici’s Pizza for just $5.99 each.

Domino's: Valid through May 22, the pizza chain will tip you $3 to use on your following order when you order online.

Donatos Pizza: Get two large one-topping pizzas for just $24.99. Online orders only.

Hungry Howie's: Choose any two menu items, including their new flatbread pizza, for $6.99 each on National Pizza Day.

Little Caesars: Get one The Batman Calzony for $7.99. Online only.

MOD Pizza: Earn one point for each $1 you spend with the MOD Pizza Rewards Program. When you reach 150 points, the chain will reward you with a free menu item.

Papa John's: Celebrate National Pizza Day with the New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Get a one-topping, stuffed crust pizza starting at $15.

Pasqually's Pizza and Wings: Get a large one-topping pizza and two orders of boneless wings for $28.59. There's also the Pizza Duo Bundle with two one-topping large pizzas for $23.59.

Pizza Hut: The pizza chain is offering its Big Dinner Box for $21.99 just in time for National Pizza Day. The box comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and your choice of pasta or wings. If you don't want the sides, you can just get another medium pizza.

Red Barron Pizza: Enter the frozen pizza brand's National Pizza Day 2022 Giveaway for a chance to win 52 pizza coupons. Click here for more information.

Sbarro: Get a Free XL NY Slice with a purchase of a beverage when you sign up for The Slice Society.