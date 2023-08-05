We finally know when Whataburger on Atlantic Boulevard is opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A giant orange banner that states "OPENING Soon" went up Friday on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard in Jacksonville. It's outside of the Whataburger in the Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington. The sign is turning many heads of hungry travelers on the busy roadway who've been wondering 'WHEN IS WHATABURGER OPENING?'
Construction on the restaurant has been completed for several months with no opening date in sight -- until now!
The big day is May 15, a worker told First Coast News On Your Side Monday morning. The restaurant will initially only open its drive-thru before opening its dining room to customers, the employee said.
Headquartered in San Antonio Whataburger served its first customer in 1950. The chain now boasts more than 930 locations in 14 states, according to its website. The restaurant has over 40 locations in Florida, including four in Jacksonville. That number will grow two six with the openings of the Atlantic Boulevard location and another on San Jose Boulevard.