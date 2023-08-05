We finally know when Whataburger on Atlantic Boulevard is opening

Construction on the restaurant in the Atlantic North shopping center was completed several months ago. It finally has an opening date.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A giant orange banner that states "OPENING Soon" went up Friday on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard in Jacksonville. It's outside of the Whataburger in the Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington. The sign is turning many heads of hungry travelers on the busy roadway who've been wondering 'WHEN IS WHATABURGER OPENING?'

Construction on the restaurant has been completed for several months with no opening date in sight -- until now!

The big day is May 15, a worker told First Coast News On Your Side Monday morning. The restaurant will initially only open its drive-thru before opening its dining room to customers, the employee said.