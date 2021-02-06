Whataburger opening new Jacksonville restaurant

New eateries continue to open in the Atlantic North shopping center near Kernan and Atlantic boulevards in Jacksonville. Whataburger will be the latest addition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New businesses continue to be drawn to the planned 14-screen Cinemark movie theater in the Atlantic North shopping center in East Arlington. The latest addition appears to be Whataburger. A sign was posted in the center last week stating that the burger chain was "coming soon."

Whataburger will give future movie goers yet another place to dine before or after taking in a flick. Over the last several months, other options opened up including Another Broken Egg Café, Fancy Sushi and The Baker’s Son by Valerio’s, a Filipino bakeshop.

The new Cinemark theater building is largely constructed as crews continue working on it daily. The planned opening date is spring 2022, according to Samantha Ashcraft, director of marketing for Sleiman Enterprises, owners of the shopping center.