JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vincent Pollaci has always dreamed of starting his own business. Shortly after graduating with a culinary arts degree he sat out to achieve that goal.

"My passion is serving people food and putting smiles on their face," Pollaci said.

He took the food truck route and started serving up gourmet hot dogs, paninis and American classics. Its called Weenie Panini and his signature dish has the same name. It comes topped with pulled pork and Mac and cheese

"We use our slow-cooked pork that we cook for about eight hours," Pollaci said. "We then put that on the grill to order so it’s hot and we pile it high on top of sliced hotdogs, truffle Mac and cheese, and cheddar cheese. Then it gets pressed on the grill," Pollaci said.

Also popular is his take on a Reuben sandwich, instead, it’s called the ruby.

"We boil our hotdogs in seasoned water, we then put them in the grill to char them up," he explains. "We toast the rolls on the grill and we pile high with sour kraut, corned beef hash and a thousand island dressing."

Both dishes are paired well with the homemade balsamic glazed fries.

"We deep fry our extra crispy french fries and then we toss them with Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper and drizzle with balsamic glaze," Pollaci said.

