Urban Bean Coffee House and Cafe isn’t your average coffee shop. The local Orange Park hot spot delivers more than just your morning cup of joe, it’s a one-stop shop for fresh baked goods, gourmet salads, sandwiches and breakfast.

High school sweethearts Pam and Duwayne Hegel started the business about three and half years ago after Duwayne Hegel was laid off from a Fortune 500 food service company.

"So we came up with the idea that this area really needed a place that was healthy to eat," Pam

Hegel said.

The Orange Park natives spent years researching and studying various types of coffee beans to provide a unique service that's hard to come by.

"We will adjust your drink or your food to any dietary need that you have, we have that ability to that because we are small mom and pop shop," Pam Hegel added.

At Urban Bean, 95 percent of the beans are organic and kosher from all across the globe while they are in season; Peru, Uganda, Guatemala and Kenya, to name a few.

"The beans come from various parts of the world, including Central America and Africa, just depending on what part of the year we are in," Duwayne Hegel said.

What you won't see on the menu, but you can sense it in the décor is the businesses impact on the community.

"So we get involved any way we can helping a lot of different charities in town, we just wanted to be apart of this community and really establish whats here," Pam said. "We try to bring just the best of everything that we can find, we try to bring in the finest ingredients our coffee is in the top 12 percent of the world as far as our quality goes so that’s our niche."

The Hegels added that they are planning to expand their business. They have recently secured the property next door and will be opening up a gourmet ice cream shop.

