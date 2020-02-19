JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Umami is a popular stop on the food truck scene in Jacksonville.

Gus Budayana is the chef and owner. He has been cooking up Asian cuisine for more than a decade. He moved to the First Coast from Indonesia 15 years ago to live out the American dream.

"This is one of the countries where you can be a millionaire, so that’s the dream," Budayana said. "You starting from small and growing big, that’s the dream."

His food truck Umami specializes in authentic Japanese favorites like hibachi grill combos which include fried rice and your choice of meat; chicken steak and shrimp.

The sushirito or sushi burrito is also a top seller. It's served with multiple ingredients and it is rolled to perfection.

"It comes with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, crab, mango, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño and all of them are inside of the sushi rice," Budayana said. "It's good stuff."

If you’re looking for something on the lighter side, Budayana recommends the poke bowl.

"We have seaweed salad on it, cucumber, mango, avocado, also your choice of protein, shrimp tempura and spicy crab," he said.

To find out where Umami will be located next, click here. You can also follow the food truck on Instagram @umamijax.