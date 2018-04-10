By Dahlia Ghabour, Jacksonville Business Journal

After Candy Apple Cafe shut down in early August, business in the restaurant half of the shared building with Sweet Pete's has stood empty. But not for much longer. A new concept has been announced for the space at 400 N. Hogan St., simply titled "MLG."

The Chicago-based "upscale new American style" restaurant — MLG — is a concept owned by Marcus Lemonis, who joined Sweet Pete's as a part-owner after its founders, Allison and Pete Behringer, appeared on his show, The Profit. Lemonis also owns the Seminole Club building, where Sweet Pete's and former Candy Apple Cafe were set up.

The move brings a strange symmetry of new life to Jacksonville restaurants. Just a few weeks after Candy Apple shut down, Jax Diner and Mother's Cafe & Bar, run by chef Roderick "Sweet Pete" Smith, also closed. Smith cited family illness at the time as the reason to close his businesses. Now, Smith will be the new head chef of MLG.

Smith started what was considered on of the first food trucks in Jacksonville: Sweet Pete's Catering. There is no set opening date for MLG, as it is still hiring a sous chef and line cook among other positions, according to Smith's Instagram.

The MLG restaurant in Chicago serves lunch, brunch and dinner as well as cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine. The menu features a number of punny menu titles, such as "#Hollywood Avocado Toast," "Hokey Poke" poke bowl and "Don't Be Such A Chicken" chicken sandwich along with a kids' menu featuring items such as "I Don't Know" (chicken fingers) "I Don't Care" (mac n cheese) and "I'm Not Hungry" (mini burgers.)

© Jacksonville Business Journal