Try the 'vietaco:' New restaurant coming to Jacksonville offers Vietnamese, Mexican fusion food

Co3 VIETaco is celebrating its grand opening in October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What do you get when you fuse Vietnamese food with Mexican food? A VIETaco.

Co3 VIETaco is a new fusion restaurant coming to Jacksonville, 14333 Beach Blvd. Unit 101. Even with its grand opening being in October, this restaurant is creating quite the buzz within the city's foodie scene over its mouthwatering twist to some traditional Vietnamese and Mexican favorites.

So what is a VIETaco?

"The idea is to have the rice flour as the yellow taco shell having rich turmeric tortillas," Co3 VIETaco explains in a Facebook post.

Then the taco shell gets topped with your choice of beef, chicken, seafood, shrimp, calamari, pork or vegetables.

"The best of both world street food being place into one," the post adds.

This restaurant also offers foodies its own spin on crepes and quiches.

The Co3 Banh Xeo (Vietnamese pancake) is made of rice flour with turmeric and coconut creme "with few other ingredients." Once the toppings are added, it is then folded over like a crepe.

Its version of a quiche, or the Co3 Banh Khot (Vietnamese mini pancake), is made of the same ingredients, "but much thicker." These are more bite-sized.

Co3 VIETaco will be celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 11 at 14333 Beach Blvd. Unit 101.

It will also have a soft opening this Sunday, Aug. 30. See the event details below.