Top 3 places to get chicken wings in Jacksonville 🐔

What better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with some of Jacksonville's favorite chicken wings?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Grab your dips and get ready to get your hands dirty. Wednesday, July 29, marks National Chicken Wing Day!

What better way to celebrate than with some of the best chicken wings in town?

Here are your top locally-owned restaurants to grab some chicken wings, according to Yelp.

1. Trap House Chicken

5907 Merrill Road, 904-683-1268

What first started as a food truck has expanded into a brick-and-mortar store that's been open for less than a year. Still, Trap House Chicken has quickly boomed into a Jacksonville favorite.

This "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant is known for offering a variety of flavored chicken wings -- both sauce and dry-rubbed -- as well as everything fried, including its ribs! (They are Duuuval Fried Ribs, in case you're feeling adventurous.)

Fan favorites include the Sexy Reds Wings, which is a spicy lemon pepper sauce, as well as the Southern Fried Baptist Wings, which Rich H. described on Yelp as a dish that "brought me back to a church potluck."

THC is also known for offering limited flavors. It is open for delivery and takeout.

2. Wing Nation PC

Food truck, locations vary, 786-867-3739

If you're looking for chicken wings that are made to order, therefore, hot and fresh, Wing Nation PC is the place to try. This food truck is considered a "hidden gem" among the locals, offering fresh wings, tenders and fish.

The chicken wings, which are offered in a variety of flavors from sweet and tangy to cajun to sweet Thai chile and hot garlic, are so flavorful and packed with sauce that ranch dressing isn't needed (unless you can't handle the heat!)

Wing Nation also offers catering services.

3. J-Town Wings & Philly

9802 Baymeadows Rd. Unit 3, 904-374-5362

Whether you're craving wings for yourself, or you're looking to buy wings for a safe and socially-distanced gathering, J-Town Wings & Philly is known for serving anywhere from five pieces of chicken wings to 100 pieces! It also offers over 20 different flavors.

And just like the name suggests, you can also grab yourself a Philly Steak sandwich (as well as burgers, fish and shrimp).