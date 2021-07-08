'TikTok famous' cookie company opens up on the First Coast

Crumbl is home to what the founders believe is the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.

A trendy new cookie company, famous for its rotation of flavors, pink boxes and Tiktok presence, has opened up in Jacksonville

Crumbl is home to what the founders believe is the world’s best chocolate chip cookie. They have over a million followers on TikTok and many people have claimed to drive over an hour out of their way to get heir hands on the delicious cookies.

Two stores recently opened in Jacksonville. One is in the Hodges area and located at 3267 Hodges Boulevard and the other is in Mandarin, located at 11406 San Jose Blvd.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl says on it's website it has expanded to over 200 bakeries in 32 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.

Crumbl has a rotating menu that the company says has evolved over time and new flavors are added frequently, often weekly.

The brand now focuses on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, desserts of all kinds - from pies to cakes to candies and more.