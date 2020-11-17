Yum Yum Tree to close after serving 'best' chicken salad for 43 years

Yum Yum Tree's last day open will be Nov. 25 followed by an open house event where customers can buy items and memorabilia from the restaurant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After over four decades of serving the Jacksonville community some of the best chicken salads in town, the beloved Yum Yum Tree restaurant announced it is closing toward the end of November.

Owners posted on social media last Friday saying its last day will be Nov. 25, followed by an Open House event on Nov. 28 where customers can purchase furniture and memorabilia from the restaurant.

"We have loved the past 43 years of serving our community," its Facebook post read. "...The outpouring of comments and love is amazing."

At this time, it isn't known if the restaurant is closing as a result of COVID-19.

Yum Yum Tree is co-owned by Stacie Dern and her brother Kurt Polkey. The eatery was started by their parents, Jim and Terrie Polkey, in 1977 where they first opened up in the Avondale Shopping Center. In 1979, they moved shop to 6225 St. Augustine Rd.

After Jim Polkey died, Dern and Kurt Polkey took over the family business, serving the same chicken salad recipe that their parents created over 40 years ago.

Though chicken salad is their big seller, they also serve other sandwiches, salads, quiches and desserts. One of its more popular menu items includes the coconut pie, according to Yelp reviews.

"Please order your coconut pies early so we can plan accordingly," the post read.

Yum Yum Tree is encouraging patrons to call ahead at 904-731-0957 if they are interested in dining there one last time because food supplies are limited.