NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Owners of The Local, J.C. Demetree and Ted Stein, have decided to expand their reach to Neptune Beach.

The business partners recently opened a second restaurant on the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Second Street. The new hot spot sports the same name as the first restaurant, which is located in the Miramar neighborhood near San Marco.

"The Local name originally came from an English term," Demetree said. "When you go to your local pub you don’t really call it by its name you call it the local and we wanted to bring that idea here."

The beach location features an eclectic menu that includes New Orleans-style charbroiled oysters, Ahi Tuna poke nachos, Paneed Chicken and so much more. Each dish is prepared from scratch with homemade recipes.

"[The oysters are] put on the grill with a little lemon butter and then we top them with Parmesan, and then have that grill really flare up to get that nice char flavor and then you plate it with a little sauce on the bottom," Demetree said.

The Ahi Tuna poke nachos are made with fresh wantons.

"We use a marinated cabbage, we do in house, the pineapple salsa, we also make in house and then top it with three different sauces and avocado," Demetree said.

The new restaurant will also offer a broad selection of local beers and an extensive wine list along with low-proof cocktails.

