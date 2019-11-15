It's fair time and you know what that means... time for all of the FAIR FOOD!
The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair gives all foodies an excuse to chow down on their favorite fried foods.
Since this great big fair-food-extravaganza only comes once a year, we created this helpful guide to let you know exactly which foods you MUST try.
The fair takes place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 17, so there is still time to get your fair food fix.
Here are a few fair foods that you MUST try:
- Monkey Bread from PA Dutchalicious Amish
- Fried Egg Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy
- Pig on a Stick from Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon
Some other foods:
- Ripper Dog from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
- Bacon & Chicken Waffle Sandwich from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
- Pork Chop on a Stick from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
- Fried Green Tomatoes from Deep Fried Veggies
- Deep-Fried Wisconsin Cheese from Deep Fried Veggies
- Donuts from PA Dutchalicious Amish
- Kettle Korn from Henry's Kettle Korn
- Spaghetti Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy
And once you give those foods a try, if you still have room in your tummy, here are a few fair classics that you can also get at the fair:
- Nachos
- Hot Dogs / Corn Dogs / Sausage
- Boiled Peanuts
- Hamburgers
- Funnel Cake
- Pizza
- BBQ
- Ice cream/ Soft Serve
- Fries
- Cotton Candy
- Turkey Legs
- Deep-Fried Oreo's
- Seafood
- Snow Cones
- Candy Apples
- Popcorn
- Pretzels
The Greater Jacksonville Fair is also running food specials throughout the whole fair to get you the best deals on your favorite fair foods.
Check out those deals here.