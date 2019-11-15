It's fair time and you know what that means... time for all of the FAIR FOOD! 

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair gives all foodies an excuse to chow down on their favorite fried foods. 

Since this great big fair-food-extravaganza only comes once a year, we created this helpful guide to let you know exactly which foods you MUST try.

The fair takes place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 17, so there is still time to get your fair food fix.

Here are a few fair foods that you MUST try:

  • Monkey Bread from PA Dutchalicious Amish
Monkey Bread PA Dutchalicious Amish
This Monkey Bread (PA Dutchalicious Amish) is sure to melt in your mouth. This homemade bread is the perfect blend of butter sugar and cinnamon. You can also choose cream cheese, buttercream, or Amish peanut butter to top it.
Kayla Davis
  • Fried Egg Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy
Fried Egg Grilled Cheese The Giddy Piggy
The Fried Egg Grilled Cheese (The Giddy Piggy) features a fried egg, bacon, sausage and melty cheese on two slices of golden buttered bread.
Kayla Davis
  • Pig on a Stick from Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon
Pig on a Stick Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon
Pig on a Stick (Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon) is dry-rubbed pork grilled on a stick.
Kayla Davis

Some other foods:

  • Ripper Dog from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
  • Bacon & Chicken Waffle Sandwich from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
  • Pork Chop on a Stick from Harvell's Ragin Cajun
  • Fried Green Tomatoes from Deep Fried Veggies
  • Deep-Fried Wisconsin Cheese from Deep Fried Veggies
  • Donuts from PA Dutchalicious Amish
  • Kettle Korn from Henry's Kettle Korn
  • Spaghetti Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy
The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has a variety of food for everyone!
01 / 07
The Ripper Dog (Harvell's Ragin Cajun) features a deep-fried beef hot dog covered in chili, cheese, jalapenos, bacon pieces and Miss Scarlet's Sho Nuff Goof homemade hot sauce.
02 / 07
The Spaghetti Grilled Cheese (The Giddy Piggy) features homemade spaghetti, melty cheese on two deliciously grilled slices of buttered bread.
03 / 07
The Fried Egg Grilled Cheese (The Giddy Piggy) features a fried egg, bacon, sausage and melty cheese on two slices of golden buttered bread.
04 / 07
Pig on a Stick (Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon) is dry-rubbed pork grilled on a stick.
05 / 07
Glazed donuts made from scratch (PA Dutchalicious Amish). There is a wide variety of toppings available like Amish peanut butter and jelly, sea salt caramel, chocolate whipped cream and pinapple delight.
06 / 07
Fried Green Tomatoes (Deep Fried Veggies) This shop offers tons of other deep-fried vegetables like zucchini, mushrooms, onions, pickles, potatoes and cauliflower. They also have deep-fried cheese!
07 / 07
This Monkey Bread (PA Dutchalicious Amish) is sure to melt in your mouth. This homemade bread is the perfect blend of butter sugar and cinnamon. You can also choose cream cheese, buttercream, or Amish peanut butter to top it.

RELATED: First Coast Foodies: Ditch the funnel cake, try the new gourmet grilled cheese at the Clay County Fair!

RELATED: First Coast YOU: Zachary Moore is a proud Lakeside Gator

And once you give those foods a try, if you still have room in your tummy, here are a few fair classics that you can also get at the fair:

  • Nachos
  • Hot Dogs / Corn Dogs / Sausage
  • Boiled Peanuts
  • Hamburgers
  • Funnel Cake
  • Pizza
  • BBQ
  • Ice cream/ Soft Serve
  • Fries
  • Cotton Candy
  • Funnel Cake 
  • Turkey Legs
  • Deep-Fried Oreo's
  • Seafood
  • Snow Cones
  • Candy Apples
  • Popcorn
  • Pretzels

The Greater Jacksonville Fair is also running food specials throughout the whole fair to get you the best deals on your favorite fair foods.

Check out those deals here.
Fair Food Specials
Jacksonvillefair