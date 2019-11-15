It's fair time and you know what that means... time for all of the FAIR FOOD!

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair gives all foodies an excuse to chow down on their favorite fried foods.

Since this great big fair-food-extravaganza only comes once a year, we created this helpful guide to let you know exactly which foods you MUST try.

The fair takes place from Nov. 7 through Nov. 17, so there is still time to get your fair food fix.

Here are a few fair foods that you MUST try:

Monkey Bread from PA Dutchalicious Amish

This Monkey Bread (PA Dutchalicious Amish) is sure to melt in your mouth. This homemade bread is the perfect blend of butter sugar and cinnamon. You can also choose cream cheese, buttercream, or Amish peanut butter to top it.

Kayla Davis

Fried Egg Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy

The Fried Egg Grilled Cheese (The Giddy Piggy) features a fried egg, bacon, sausage and melty cheese on two slices of golden buttered bread.

Kayla Davis

Pig on a Stick from Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon

Pig on a Stick (Duval County 4-H Munch Wagon) is dry-rubbed pork grilled on a stick.

Kayla Davis

Some other foods:

Ripper Dog from Harvell's Ragin Cajun

Bacon & Chicken Waffle Sandwich from Harvell's Ragin Cajun

Pork Chop on a Stick from Harvell's Ragin Cajun

Fried Green Tomatoes from Deep Fried Veggies

Deep-Fried Wisconsin Cheese from Deep Fried Veggies

Donuts from PA Dutchalicious Amish

Kettle Korn from Henry's Kettle Korn

Spaghetti Grilled Cheese from The Giddy Piggy

And once you give those foods a try, if you still have room in your tummy, here are a few fair classics that you can also get at the fair:

Nachos

Hot Dogs / Corn Dogs / Sausage

Boiled Peanuts

Hamburgers

Funnel Cake

Pizza

BBQ

Ice cream/ Soft Serve

Fries

Cotton Candy

Turkey Legs

Deep-Fried Oreo's

Seafood

Snow Cones

Candy Apples

Popcorn

Pretzels

The Greater Jacksonville Fair is also running food specials throughout the whole fair to get you the best deals on your favorite fair foods.

Check out those deals here.