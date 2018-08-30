JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After being closed for nearly a month, the Candy Apple Cafe and Cocktails announced Thursday that it is closing for good.

The owners, Jennifer and Liz Earnest made the announcement on Facebook, and said, "we are simply unable to overcome the revenue losses we have incurred as a result of the prolonged closure of the building."

The restaurant, located at 400 N. Hogan St., temporarily closed on August 10 due to needed repairs to the historic 117-year-old building. (It was built in 1901, a spokesperson told First Coast News Wednesday.)

The spokesperson told First Coast News that they projected the store would reopen in early October.

READ MORE: Sweet Pete's and the Candy Apple Cafe temporarily closes

There are no reports of Sweet Pete's closing down. Customers can still order candy online and pick it up at the store.

The Candy Apple was known for serving "out-of-the-box" French-inspired southern cuisines and cocktails for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We are proud of what we built: the food, the drinks, the memories, and especially the team of loyal employees and guests who made it all possible," the Earnests said on Facebook.

Melissa Guz is a digital producer and content creator for First Coast Foodies. You can email her or contact her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WTLV