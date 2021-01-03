Taco & Tequila Festival coming to Jacksonville

The culinary experience and fundraiser will feature Mexican cuisine from over 10 restaurants as well as tequila stations, craft margaritas and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Break out the sombreros. The Inaugural Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival is coming to the River City!

The community is invited to come out on Sunday, May 2 for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The culinary experience and fundraiser will feature Mexican cuisine from over 10 restaurants and food trucks, as well as tequila stations, craft margaritas, local makers, games, live music, and more!

A limited amount of General Admission Experience tickets as well as VIP Sip & Savor Passes will be available for purchase but are expected to sell out due to limited capacity.

The festival is a fundraiser for The Wagoner Foundation, Chemo Noir, Fur Sisters, The Jacksonville Jaycees, and several other Jacksonville nonprofits.

It's scheduled to take place from 11 a.m.-. 8 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge at the Northbank Riverwalk Artist Square. *Ticket information below

Tickets:

General Admission Experience Tickets - These are $15 now and $30 on the day of the event. A ticket will get you one complimentary beer, craft cocktail or margarita, a wristband for access to purchase food and drinks from all participating restaurants and beverage stations and a souvenir Face Mask

VIP Sip & Savor Passes - these are $65 now and $95 on the day of the event. These tickets get you access to the private VIP Experience Area, a sample a flight of top-shelf tequilas, sample craft cocktails and margaritas, and the ability to taste & vote on ALL the tacos from participating restaurants. There is also private restrooms and seating areas

COVID-19:

To ensure the health and safety of all guests, staff, and participants, the Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival has implemented the following COVID-19 mitigation protocols:

Face Coverings - Face coverings will be required upon entry and within the event site at all times, unless actively eating or drinking in a stationary position while maintaining physical distance from others.

Face Coverings Ejection Policy - The first time a staff member or security personnel identifies someone not properly wearing a mask, they will be reminded to put on their mask. The second time this occurs, they will be given a verbal warning and informed that if they are seen not properly wearing a mask for a third time, they will be asked to leave the event. The third time this occurs, the individual will be asked to leave the event.

Sanitation - Hand sanitizer stations and foot-pump hand washing stations will be placed throughout the event. In addition, there will be bathrooms with running water for handwashing.

All surfaces will be disinfected prior to the event - During the event, cleaning crews will continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces with disinfectant.

Seating - Picnic tables will be spaced throughout the event so households can eat and drink among their group.

- Picnic tables will be spaced throughout the event so households can eat and drink among their group. Bag Policy - Security will be checking all bags upon entry. Clear bags are strongly encouraged to speed up this process. No outside food or beverage is allowed into the event.