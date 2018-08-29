JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After nearly a month of being closed, the spokesperson for Sweet Pete's Candy and the Candy Apple Cafe told First Coast News that they are planning to reopen in early October.

Both the Downtown store and restaurant, located at 400 N. Hogan St., closed in early August. They announced that the closure was in response to building repairs and that they expected it to reopen on August 18.

However, a day earlier on August 17, Sweet Pete's posted to Facebook, announcing it was still undergoing repairs.

The historic building was built in 1901, making it 117 years old, the spokesperson said.

They expect to be back open beginning October, but haven't released a set date.

Customers can still order candy online and pick it up at the store.

