Barbecue restaurant chain new to Florida opening first location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Options for barbecue in Jacksonville is about to expand with the addition of Sugarfire BBQ. The St. Louis-based restaurant chain is putting the finishing touches on its first Florida location in the former Panera Bread spot at 12959 Atlantic Blvd. just east of Girvin Road.

The Sugarfire website states, "The newest bbq flare in Jacksonville, Florida brings a new locally owned and operated location straight to the faces of our friends and neighbors."

Construction crews appear to be about finished on the exterior of the building while some work continues to go on inside. The website does not give an opening date, but like the sign on the building it says "opening soon."

The Jacksonville restaurant will be Sugarfire's first location on the East Coast. Sugarfire operates just over a dozen restaurants with most of them located in Missouri with other businesses in Illinois, Colorado, Iowa and Texas.