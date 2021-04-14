'Sweetest place on Earth' opening in Jacksonville's Town Center

Sugar Factory, self-proclaimed sweetest place on Earth, is known for celebrity sightings, $99 King Kong sundaes, $40 candy-colored cocktails, and decadent milkshakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Markets at Town Center has found a sweet occupant for the former Brio Tuscan Grille. Las Vegas-based Sugar Factory American Brasserie is planning to move into the location at 4910 Big Island Drive.

Kelly Pulignano, vice president of The Shopping Center Group, which manages the property, told First Coast News on Wednesday that she's not aware of an opening date.

Brio Tuscan Grille closed in February 2020 after a seven-year run.

Sugar Factory, the self-proclaimed sweetest place on Earth, is known for celebrity sightings, $99 “King Kong” sundaes, $40 candy-colored cocktails, and decadent milkshakes.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, Sugar Fire operates 15 locations in the United States and four overseas. With locations in Miami and Orlando, the Jacksonville location will be the chains third in Florida.