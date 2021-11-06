St. Louis-based Sugarfire BBQ now open for business in Jacksonville

Sugarfire BBQ boasts that it has the "best sandwiches in the world" with other signature dishes including brisket, turkey, pulled pork, house-made sausage and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At long last, fans of St. Louis-style BBQ can get their fix here in Jacksonville.

Sugarfire BBQ opened its doors Monday in the former Panera Bread spot at 12959 Atlantic Blvd. just east of Girvin Road.

The restaurant says this week is more of a soft opening to train staff.

"While we continue to train and staff our restaurant, we decided we just couldn’t keep you waiting for Sugarfire BBQ any longer," posted the restaurant on Facebook. "We will be opening our doors Monday, July 26th at 11 am and will be serving limited quantities of our menu items the entire week until we sell out."

The Jacksonville restaurant will be Sugarfire's first location on the East Coast. Sugarfire operates just over a dozen restaurants with most of them located in Missouri with other businesses in Illinois, Colorado, Iowa and Texas.

Sugarfire BBQ boasts that it has the "best sandwiches in the world" with other signature dishes including brisket, turkey, pulled pork, house-made sausage, ribs and burgers.

"Stop by and see the restaurant, get your bbq fix, and meet our staff who cannot wait to serve you the best chef-driven ‘cue in town."

First Coast Foodies Tips:

Don't forget to try all their delicious signature sauces. Our personal favorites are the White Barbecue and the Coffee Barbecue

The Pork Belly Hush Puppies are unique and delicious

Come hungry, the signature sandwiches are massive!