Hello my fellow Foodies! If you're looking for a fun family-friendly event filled with delicious eats, check out the St. Johns Square Summer Food Truck Bash.
Ten food and dessert trucks will be attending the event, that's being hosted by Food Truck Finder USA and Jax Truckies.
It's happening on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Beach Boulevard and St. John's Bluff, or the Winn Dixie and Goodwill parking lot.
The following food trucks will be attending, per the Facebook event:
- Pizza slices, subs, calzones, drinks
- Healthy Hawaiian food: smoothie bowls, poke bowls, Budah bowls, drinks
Twisted Okie Mid Western BBQ & Tacos
- BBQ sandwiches, ribs, tacos, potatoes, fries, fried okra, baked beans, coleslaw
- Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, quesadillas, tacos
- Tacos, nachos, quesadillas, hibiscus juice, whole coconut
- Various waffle dishes like chicken and waffles, chocolate waffles, chili cheese waffles, wings, chicken tenders, fries
- Ribs, pulled pork, brisket, beans, mac-n-cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, pasta salad, broccoli salad
- Dutch cookies, or stroopwafels, ice cream, milkshakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders and fries
- Shaved ice, ice cream, milkshakes, ice cream tacos, Italian ice, Candy Cooler
- Shaved ice flavors: Banana, blu-colada, blue raspberry, cherry, cotton candy, grape, lemon, mango, pina colada, strawberry, strawberry-kiwi, watermelon
