Hello my fellow Foodies! If you're looking for a fun family-friendly event filled with delicious eats, check out the St. Johns Square Summer Food Truck Bash.

Ten food and dessert trucks will be attending the event, that's being hosted by Food Truck Finder USA and Jax Truckies.

It's happening on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Beach Boulevard and St. John's Bluff, or the Winn Dixie and Goodwill parking lot.

The following food trucks will be attending, per the Facebook event:

Mother Truckin' Pizza

Pizza slices, subs, calzones, drinks

Big Island Bowls

Healthy Hawaiian food: smoothie bowls, poke bowls, Budah bowls, drinks

Twisted Okie Mid Western BBQ & Tacos

BBQ sandwiches, ribs, tacos, potatoes, fries, fried okra, baked beans, coleslaw

Dagwood's Food Truck

Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, quesadillas, tacos

Hibiscus Hut Food Truck

Tacos, nachos, quesadillas, hibiscus juice, whole coconut

Twisted T's Waffle & Things

Various waffle dishes like chicken and waffles, chocolate waffles, chili cheese waffles, wings, chicken tenders, fries

Big Guy's Backyard Grill

Ribs, pulled pork, brisket, beans, mac-n-cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, pasta salad, broccoli salad

Van D's Dutch Delights

Dutch cookies, or stroopwafels, ice cream, milkshakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders and fries

Frozen Sweets Truck

Shaved ice, ice cream, milkshakes, ice cream tacos, Italian ice, Candy Cooler

Zoe's Shaved Ice & Cafe

Shaved ice flavors: Banana, blu-colada, blue raspberry, cherry, cotton candy, grape, lemon, mango, pina colada, strawberry, strawberry-kiwi, watermelon

