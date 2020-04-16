In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to open a second location in the Tamaya Market area in Jacksonville by the end of April.

The Phoenix-based grocer will be opening at 12675 Beach Blvd. on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 a.m. It is right across the Publix near Kernan Boulevard.

Its daily hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, Sprouts plans to follow CDC guidelines, which includes having employees wear masks and gloves, as well as implement precautions to promote social distancing, including plexiglass barriers. The store also plans to invest additional time into frequent cleaning.

Sprouts also plans to commit to its "zero waste" policy and donate any unsold and edible groceries to Feeding Northeast Florida.