In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to open a second location in the Tamaya Market area in Jacksonville by the end of April.

The Phoenix-based grocer will be opening at 12675 Beach Blvd. on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 a.m. It is right across the Publix near Kernan Boulevard.

Its daily hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, Sprouts plans to follow CDC guidelines, which includes having employees wear masks and gloves, as well as implement precautions to promote social distancing, including plexiglass barriers. The store also plans to invest additional time into frequent cleaning.

Sprouts also plans to commit to its "zero waste" policy and donate any unsold and edible groceries to Feeding Northeast Florida.

PHOTOS: A look into Sprouts Farmers Market
Buy already prepped food ready-to-serve near the bakery at Sprouts.
Sprouts has a fresh seafood section where you can buy fresh seafood by the pound.
Buy already prepped food near the bakery section at Sprouts.
When you enter the store, you'll find the bakery area where you can get freshly made donuts, bagels, breads, cookies, as well as an area where you can buy a made-to-order sub, sandwich or ciabatta roll.
The bakery area also has fresh coffee that you can order on the go.
In its produce section, Sprouts also has an exotic fruit section where you can find produce like dragon fruits to jackfruits.
Sprouts prides itself in its produce section where you can find both organic and non-organic products at an affordable and competitive price.
The milk and dairy section offers organic options, as well as options for those who may be vegan, vegetarian or in need of gluten-free products.
Again, you can find egg products that fit your dietary needs.
Not only can you buy coffee by the pound, but you can also purchase fresh tea in their bulk section.
Located in the middle of the store, the bulk section allows you to buy things like beans, seeds, coffee, tea, candy, etc. by the pound.
Sprouts offers a variety of local goods, including craft beers and wines. This is the local beer section. You will find local foods with the "local" tag.