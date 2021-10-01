Southern Italian Deli & Market opens new Jacksonville restauarant

The Southern Italian says it brings a deli-feel from New York while also incorporating the South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southern Italian Deli & Market is opening a new restaurant at 5065 St Augustine Road, Unit 5, Jacksonville. The eatery will officially have its grand opening Oct. 8 and 9, according to a news release. The event will include swag giveaways, discounted market items, and raffles for free lunch.

Cugino's a local artisan sausage company, is opening Southern Italian Deli & Market. "The new home of Cugino’s Sausage Co. brings a deli feel from New York mixed with Southern staples featuring family recipes," the news release states.

Christopher Condon is the Owner and Founder of Cugino's and The Southern Italian and Caitlin Zalmanoff is the co-founder.

Some of the sandwiches on the menu includes The Southern Italian, Beef on Weck, Pastrami and Cugino’s favorites like the Cugino’s Burger made with Cugino’s medium sausage and beef and The Original which is your choice of Cugino’s sausage topped with grilled onions and peppers on a roll.

Packaged sausage will also be available for purchase.