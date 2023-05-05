Sid and Linda's Seafood Market & Restaurant is closing this month

The eatery was started by Sid Camacho and his wife Linda. Prior to opening, they worked as co-owners of Safe Harbor in Mayport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved seafood restaurant and market in the Kernan area is closing at the end of the month.

Sid And Linda's Seafood Market & Restaurant will close effective May 27.

The eatery was started by Sid Camacho and his wife Linda. Prior to opening their own place in east Arlington, they worked as co-owners of Safe Harbor in Mayport.

Sid and Linda's restaurant was family owned and operated for over 10 years. The couple's son, Tony Camacho was the executive chef.

"I can remember growing up, Pops coming home with fresh fish and cooking it up and slowly, but surely he was showing me my brother my sister," Camacho previously told First Coast Foodies. "You know we learned that from my parents growing up. We spent a lot of time in the kitchen, the family is what we're all about."

The business was known for its no-frills style fried seafood combo plates, conch fritters and wide array of fresh fish market options.

"To our Friends and Loyal Customers, we would like to thank you for the support and patronage," said the business on Facebook.