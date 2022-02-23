Shuck yeah! Sliders Oyster Bar in Neptune Beach announces reopening date

Slider's 2.0 features an outdoor bar area, astroturf putting green, more outside seating and bigger inside bar.

After being closed several months for renovations, Sliders Oyster Bar has officially announced a reopening date.

The Neptune Beach staple will reopen at 11 a.m. with a new look and new hours.

The restaurant changed hands in November 2021, reports the Jacksonville Daily Record. Chris Wooten, of Safe Harbor Seafood, bought the restaurant he had previously been leasing.

Wooten is no stranger to the beaches. He grew up here and was a regular at local surf competitions. The Hixon Surf Team that he was a member of, ironically, held its meetings at Sliders in the 80s.

Even then, the restaurant was known for its no-frills seafood and delicious beach bites.

The business closed down for renovations in November 2021 after Wooten officially took over.

It's been a long time coming, but Wooten is hoping to capitalize on the numerous renovations him and his team have made in recent weeks.

"We are so sorry for depriving you of some high quality oysters and the freshest seafood, but we are back baby, better than ever and looking pretty “swag” as the hippity hip young folks call it!" posted Sliders on Facebook.

"We’ll see you all on Thursday, 11am-10pm. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding during this project, it’s now over to us to show you it’s been worth it!"