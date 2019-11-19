Moe's Southwest Grill is opening up its first St. Augustine location on Thursday, Nov. 21. To celebrate, it will be giving away free burritos for a year to the first 100 customers!

The new location, 1685 US Highway 1 South, will feature a new design and new technology. There will be a smart touchscreen drive-thru and customers will be able to save their order history and recall past orders in their systems.

If you miss out on the free burritos, Moe's is also hosting a "Pay What You Want Day" Fundraiser where customers will get to decide what they want to pay for their meal on opening day. One-hundred percent of those proceeds raised will benefit two area high schools: St. Augustine High School and Pedro Mendez High School.