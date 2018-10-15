More than a year after opening, the artisan doughnut shop Good Dough continues to take Jacksonville by storm with a second location in the works at the St. Johns Town Center next month.

"We are so excited and grateful," a Facebook post said.

The second location will be located where Teavana used to be, right next to the Starbucks and across the street from California Pizza, according to our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

"Think of this location as an extended pop up -- we'll be there for a year," another post said. "thank you for supporting us on this doughnut journey."

Good Dough was started back in 2017 by Logan Moore and his wife. Their first doughnut, the Brown Butter, was created by their baker, Amanda Gibson.

"It's kind of the first one that got things rolling with us," Moore said.

Good Dough rolls out new sweet and mouth-watering flavors every month. They offer 15 to 17 flavors on a given day. Doughnuts range from $2.50 to $3.25

They also offer sandwiches that range from $5 to 6.75.

First Coast News has reached out to the owners of Good Dough to find out the set opening date. We have yet to hear back.

