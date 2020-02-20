JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What started out as a night out on the town, has turned into a successful food truck business for Ty Banks and his friends.

"Pretty much we just went to all the bars in San Marco and at the end of the night... we couldn’t find any cheese fries," Banks said. "So we started going home and making them, and it just kinda evolved into a whole thing."

San Marco Chz Fry Co. specializes in gourmet cheese fries, and when it comes to tasty ingredients, Banks said its a family affair.

"My mom makes the macaroni and cheese for us, my dad smokes the pork for hours, my girlfriend hand rolls all the egg rolls, so everything is like really good," Banks said.

The food truck is known for its signature Cuban style waffle fries. The dish was inspired by the popular Cuban sandwich.

"First, we drop the ham on the grill, then we drop the fries, get those started," Banks explains. "Next, we take the fries out and put some mozzarella on it and let it melt a little bit, then we put the ham and pork on top. Then we add the mayo mustard sauce, do a drizzle across and then add tiny pickles on top."

The Cajun-style marinated shrimp cheese fries are a hot new menu item that has become a top seller.

"It includes waffle fries, fiesta blend cheese, sautéed peppers and onions and marinated Mayport shrimp," he says." We also add a chipotle ranch drizzle on top."

The handmade egg rolls are also a popular menu item.

"They are traditional Vietnamese egg rolls...made with ground pork, minced onions, minced carrots, and a secret blend of spices that we put in there."

For more information on where to find Ty's next location follow San Marco Chz Fry Co. on Instagram.

