Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant located in Jacksonville Beach is changing its name.

The restaurant, located at 2510 Second Ave., is officially changing its name to Dockside Seafood Restaurant.

The restaurant that opened in 2016 was originally a collaboration between owners Chef Ben and Liza Groshell and Chris and Deanna Wooten.

The Wootens sold their partnership interest in Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant Jacksonville Beach but will continue to own and operate the Safe Harbor restaurant locations in Mayport, Riverside and Crescent Beach.

“We wish the Wootens well in all of their new endeavors,” says Chef Ben Groshell. "We’ve been operating Safe Harbor Jax Beach since it opened and will continue to do so. We want our customers to know that other than the name change, everything else will remain the same.”

Dockside Seafood Restaurant is perched along the east edge of the Jacksonville Beach boat ramps.