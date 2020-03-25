Many restaurants are finding alternate ways to still serve customers. If your local grocery store is running low, one restaurant is selling both cooked meat and meat you can put on the grill yourself.

Cindy Bosnyak is one of many people continuing to order food from their favorite spots.

“I think it’s good for the community that they are out supporting businesses that might be struggling in these tough times,” Bosnyak said.

She got lunch from Texas Roadhouse in Orange Park. Their menu and method of serving food have changed. They are one of many restaurants offering curbside pick-up.

They are also offering several choices for cuts of raw meat.

“We have all different kinds of cuts to offer, we have our sirloin, ribeyes, the filets which are the most tender, New York strip, bone-in, pork chops, burgers,” Arielle Mitchell with Texas Roadhouse said.

She says the cuts are meeting customer demands.

As coronavirus concern is forcing local food joints to make changes.

Bosnyak says she’s glad that she can get a meal to cook or a meal to go for her and her family.

“To come in and get their meat to grill is a great idea,” Bosnyak said.

Bosnyak hopes others continue to support businesses despite the changes due to COVID-19.

“Everyone’s doing their best and we want them to stay open,” Bosnyak said.

The Orange Park location is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup, the location at the St. Johns Town Center is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for curbside pickup as well.

Both locations are serving various cuts of steaks to be cooked at home.