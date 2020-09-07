x
Renowned Jacksonville chef to take on Bobby Flay in cooking challenge

Carrie Eagle is the executive chef at Mezza Luna in Neptune Beach and she's no stranger to the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend you may see a familiar face while binging your favorite cooking show on the Food Network.

Jacksonville's very own Chef Carrie Eagle will be competing on 'Beat Bobby Flay', a show where two chefs try to sizzle, grill and flambé their way to the final round where they take on Bobby Flay himself. 

Eagle is the executive chef at Mezza Luna in Neptune Beach and she's no stranger to the spotlight.

According to the restaurant's website, she was honored with the awards of Best Chef by Edible Magazine in 2018, Winner of the television series Chopped, Season 33 Episode 5, and even featured on the National Geographic Channel.  

Tune into the Food Network this Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m. to cheer her on!
