Remember the magic words! First Coast Foodies tries a Venezuelan favorite at Arepa Please

How do you describe an arepa? A co-owner at Arepa Please says, "Arepa is like a smile." ¡Vamos a Arepa Please!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey Foodies, you know the magic words!

If you haven't had this Venezuelan favorite for breakfast, lunch or dinner, now is your time to shine. ¡Vamos a Arepa Please!

"I think the world needs arepa, honestly," said co-owner Gregorio Marim. "Arepa is like the next big thing."

Por favor, s'il vous plaît, no matter how you say "please," as long as "arepa" is in the sentence, it's all yours at Arepa Please at 474 Riverside Avenue across from Unity Plaza.

"Arepa Please is a combination between a small sandwich shop and Venezuelan food," Marim said. "We have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's our thing. We just eat it all day."

The arepa bread is like a little corn pancake.

"Our best seller is one called the queen," Marim said. "The queen is basically chicken salad with guacamole and a bunch of spices. I know it doesn't sound that traditional. For some reason it's the best seller in Venezuela too."

Their other best seller is called the pabellon, an arepa with beef, beans, plantains and queso blanco."

Marim says it tastes like home, but if it doesn't taste like your home, this is your sign to take your first bite.

"That's the best about this business," Marim said. "You see the faces of the people saying, 'Wow, they like something that is so personal to me.'"

Arepa Please also serves coffee from Bold Bean Coffee Roasters.

"Grab a cup of coffee and watch all the plants and there's artwork from local artists," Marim said. "I know you're gonna like it a lot. You can't go wrong with arepas. Arepa is like a smile in the world right now."