Red velvet to crab cake: Eat it all at Annie Lee's Bakery and Diner

What's your flavor, sweet or savory? You can have it all at a bakery and diner on Jacksonville's north side.

At Annie Lee's Bakery and Diner they have cake, but they are now also famous for their crab cake.

Red velvet cookies, key lime cake, donuts, pound cakes, and cupcakes are just some of the delicious treats that greet you when you walk in the door. The wall is lined with pictures of decadent cakes that don't even look like cake, such as a unicorn cake and one that looks like a bottle of whiskey.

A new favorite menu item is on the diner side: crab cake.

"I'm allergic to seafood so I always say if you can cook you don't have to taste your food," said Lisa Mosley, the co-owner. "It was only supposed to be for the weekend then we started getting orders all the way from Fernandina because we put a signature in our crab cake."

Mosley and her co-owner Leroy Devaughn both grew up in this part of Jacksonville and wanted to bring a unique eating experience to their community.

The pair also do a lot away from the oven. Last year they sponsored two local elementary school kids to go on a trip to Washington, D.C.

"These two kids won the essay prize, a trip to D.C.," Devaughn said. "So we sponsored these two kids right here and we have other pictures, breast cancer awareness."

Mosley and one of their employees are breast cancer survivors.

"We feed the homeless," added Mosley. "During covid we fed the essential workers that were still working."

Check out the banana puddings when you stop by their shop. There's a competition between Devaughn and another pro banana pudding maker.