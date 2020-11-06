Ragtime Tavern to reopen Friday for first time since coronavirus-related closures began in March

The Atlantic Beach hot spot filed for bankruptcy in March, with the owner refuting rumors of a permanent closure, saying they would reopen. Now, we know when.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Despite rumors in April of its permanent demise, Ragtime Tavern, Seafood and Grill is set to reopen Friday.

First Coast News spotted a notice posted to the restaurant and piano bar's door announcing it will serve a limited menu with abbreviated hours beginning at noon Friday. The hours will be Sunday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

"We are super excited to see all of you again!" the notice said.

The company that owns the Atlantic Beach hot spot filed for bankruptcy in March, with the owner refuting rumors of a permanent closure, telling First Coast News in April they would reopen, but weren't sure when.

When restaurants were permitted to reopen with limited capacity last month, other nearby restaurants at the Beaches Town Center saw steady business as customers were eager to begin dining out again, but Ragtime's doors remained shuttered. At that time, First Coast News reached out to Ragtime to find out if they had an updated timeframe for reopening, but did not hear back.

Craftworks Holdings, the company that owns Ragtime along with A1A Ale Works on King Street in St. Augustine, said the temporary closure was affected by corners they had to cut since filing for bankruptcy in March.

In April, Craftworks Holdings told First Coast News rumors Ragtime would be permanently closed were false. The company's marketing manager said they had to make the difficult decision to terminate its employees rather than putting them on furlough so they would be able to file for unemployment assistance.

"We furloughed employees initially but the way that benefits are set up versus being terminated, it was holding up people's ability to get unemployment," said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for the company.

Kern said the company planned to offer reemployment to all employees once the business was able to reopen.