First Coast Foodies: Prati Italia offers 4-course Valentine's dinner or take-home box for night in

Prati Italia is a locally owned restaurant located in the St. Johns Town Center run by Chef Tom Gray.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Switch your chocolate for pasta and support a local restaurant this Valentine's Day. It sure is one way to show your love.

Prati Italia is a locally-owned Italian restaurant run by Chef Tom Gray, formerly Moxie Kitchen and Cocktails. The restaurant opened in January 2020, months before the state shut down.

Their team has gotten creative during the pandemic to meet everyone's needs. For this holiday, feel free to dine in or make it yourself at home with Chef Gray's ingredients.

You can purchase a gourmet gift box ranging from $50 to $100 to woo your significant other. Don't show them this article and maybe they'll think you made it from scratch! Boxes include Chef Gray's own pasta, a wine picked out by him, and more. Check out the box options here.

Prati Italia has released their prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day weekend. For $60 each, you and your date can sit down to a four course meal, champagne, and dessert. See the holiday menu here.