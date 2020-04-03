JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Bearded Pig is expanding again and this time it's headed to Jacksonville Beach. They are taking over the former Atlantic Coast Bank on South 3rd Street.

It is set to open during the middle of summer. There will be indoor and outdoor seating as well as a bar. Pictures posted on Facebook show a white facade and an interior picture showing construction.

The Bearded Pig is also moving locations in San Marco. Right now they are at 1224 Kings Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207. In August or September, they plan to move to a new 2-story building.

That new building is just blocks away from its original location. The restaurant announced in November of 2019 that they had outgrown the original space. The building was designed by Doherty Sommers A+E. The new location will be located at 1808 Kings Ave. The Bearded Pig will retain the original space at 1224 Kings Ave. for a future project.

